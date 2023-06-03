 SAD slams Haryana’s move to affiliate colleges with PU : The Tribune India

SAD slams Haryana’s move to affiliate colleges with PU

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Parambans Singh Romana today said Haryana’s move to affiliate its colleges with Panjab University (PU) was a BJP-RSS ploy to take control over the university and use it to dilute Punjab’s unique history and culture.

Has no right over river waters too: Sukhbir

  • SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Haryana did not have any right over river waters from HP as it was a non-riparian state
  • He said Himachal should not part with river waters to a non-riparian state without the consent of the downstream state
  • Terming news reports about the negotiations having started between Himachal and Haryana to construct a canal, the SAD president said, “another conspiracy has been initiated to rob Punjab of its river waters. We will not let it succeed at any cost”

Addressing a press conference here, the SAD leader also took on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for collaborating with the BJP vis-a-vis the “sinister move to rob” PU of its autonomy and dilute Punjab’s right over Chandigarh. “Mann did not object to the Haryana CM’s presence in the meeting called by the Governor with regard to the PU knowing full well that Haryana does not have any stake in the PU after the voluntary disaffiliation of its colleges from the university in 1978.”

“Mann also remained a mute spectator to suggestions of the Governor who asserted that colleges of Haryana be re-affiliated to the PU. The final nail in the coffin was the Haryana CM’s assertion that the suggestions had been taken in a ‘positive spirit’ by Mann,” he said.

Explaining the entire issue, Romana said the PU was the only autonomous university in the country which had democratically elected governing bodies like the Senate and the Syndicate. He said the present dispensation in the PU had tried to change this system by advocating disaffiliation of colleges of Punjab but the same was stoutly resisted by SAD.

“Now the current move to affiliate colleges of Haryana to the PU is aimed at bringing in Haryana representatives loyal to the BJP-RSS combine into the Senate and Syndicate as well as appointing teaching staff which is sympathetic to the RSS ideology.”

