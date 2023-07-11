SAD sub-panel holds meeting over UCC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 10

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today held a consultative session with members of the Muslim and Christian communities to take their views on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during the course of which minority community leaders felt that the recommendations of the 21st Law Commission should be taken into account before taking any decision on the matter again.

The SAD had formed a sub-committee to reach a consensus on the proposed UCC after taking the views of all stakeholders. The views of the Sikh community were taken earlier. The Muslim and Christian community members expressed surprise as to how the matter was being taken up afresh by the Law Commission even though the 21st commission had asserted that the UCC was not feasible.