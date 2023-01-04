SAD targets Punjab Govt over law, order situation

Muktsar, January 3
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today visited Muktsar to review the preparations for the party’s Maghi Mela conference to be held at the SGPC ground on Malout Road here on January 14. The AAP and Congress are not holding any such conference this year.
Badal said the party could not hold the conference in the past three years due to the pandemic and the Assembly elections. He targeted the AAP government for the prevailing law and order situation in the state and also criticised the functioning of Charanjit Singh Channi during his tenure as the Chief Minister.
On the issue of land eviction notices being sent to farmers of the Gidderbaha subdivision here, Sukhbir said he was surprised that the state government instead of working for the welfare of poor farmers was creating troubles for them.
AAP MLA from Muktsar Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar said the party would not hold a political conference, but the other programme would be announced soon.
Shubhdeep Singh Bittu, president, District Congress Committee, Muktsar, said, “Our entire leadership is busy with the Bharat Jodo yatra thus the political conference will not be held.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...