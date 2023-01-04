SAD targets Punjab Govt over law, order situation

Muktsar, January 3

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today visited Muktsar to review the preparations for the party’s Maghi Mela conference to be held at the SGPC ground on Malout Road here on January 14. The AAP and Congress are not holding any such conference this year.

Badal said the party could not hold the conference in the past three years due to the pandemic and the Assembly elections. He targeted the AAP government for the prevailing law and order situation in the state and also criticised the functioning of Charanjit Singh Channi during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

On the issue of land eviction notices being sent to farmers of the Gidderbaha subdivision here, Sukhbir said he was surprised that the state government instead of working for the welfare of poor farmers was creating troubles for them.

AAP MLA from Muktsar Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar said the party would not hold a political conference, but the other programme would be announced soon.

Shubhdeep Singh Bittu, president, District Congress Committee, Muktsar, said, “Our entire leadership is busy with the Bharat Jodo yatra thus the political conference will not be held.”

