SAD to convene core panel meet today

The Shiromani Akail Dal (SAD) has decided to convene an emergency meeting of its core committee tomorrow in the wake of Centre’s proposed 131st Amendment Bill, which aims to convert Chandigarh into a permanent UT.

Terming it as “betrayal” of Punjabis, SAD president Sukhbir Badal said the proposed Bill was in violation of the past commitments, including the Centre’s 1970 decision to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab and the Rajiv-Longowal Accord, which set January 1986 as the deadline for the transfer. “It was aimed to end the little administrative and political rights, which were left with Punjab overChandigarh,” he said.

SAD spokesperson Diljit Singh Cheema said, “Such issues crop up repeatedly. It has been decided to consult Constitutional experts to devise a strong strategy to counter such ill-conceived move of the Centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akal Takht’s acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said, “Punjab is not like a ‘sugar candy’ but ‘iron chickpeas’, which cannot be chewed.” “They should never forget that Chandigarh was created by uprooting Punjab villages. This place represents Punjab’s heritage, which is home not only to the Sikhs, but also to Hindus, Muslims and other communities. Chandigarh is Punjab’s capital and the Centre should refrain from creating obstacles,” said Gargaj.