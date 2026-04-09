Shiromani Akali Dal to distribute wheat, fodder among Punjab farmers

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday showed solidarity with the distressed farmers whose standing wheat crop had been following unseasonal rain and hailstorms.

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The SAD president, who held a meeting with the party’s halka incharges and district presidents, said a detailed plan had been prepared for the distribution of wheat and fodder among farmers after April 20.

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He also targeted CM Bhagwant Mann for failing to release compensation to the farmers. Sukhbir castigated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for lying in Gujarat that the AAP government had released a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to farmers after floods.