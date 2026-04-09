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Home / Punjab / Shiromani Akali Dal to distribute wheat, fodder among Punjab farmers

Shiromani Akali Dal to distribute wheat, fodder among Punjab farmers

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:29 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Sukhbir Singh Badal. File
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday showed solidarity with the distressed farmers whose standing wheat crop had been following unseasonal rain and hailstorms.

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The SAD president, who held a meeting with the party’s halka incharges and district presidents, said a detailed plan had been prepared for the distribution of wheat and fodder among farmers after April 20.

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He also targeted CM Bhagwant Mann for failing to release compensation to the farmers. Sukhbir castigated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for lying in Gujarat that the AAP government had released a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to farmers after floods.

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