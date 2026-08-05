SAD to launch second phase of ‘Punjab Bachao’ rallies from August 16

After repeated assertions by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders that the party will contest the next Assembly elections on its own, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is preparing to intensify its political outreach with the launch of the second phase of its ‘Punjab Bachao’ rallies from Guruharsahai in Ferozepur district on August 16.

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The party has planned more than 20 rallies across the state during August and September, besides three major conferences at Isru, Longowal and Baba Bakala. The Issru conference is scheduled for August 15, a day before the Guruharsahai rally.

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The SAD’s youth wings - the Youth Akali Dal (YAD) and the Students’ Organisation of India (SOI) - are also set to organise protests over the alleged paper leak issue, including a major demonstration in Bathinda in the coming days.

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Some SAD leaders said the campaign would focus on highlighting the work done during previous SAD-led governments, raising public issues and presenting the party’s roadmap for Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The outreach exercise comes as SAD attempts to strengthen its organisation, reconnect with voters and improve its political position ahead of the state polls. The party has faced electoral setbacks in recent years and is working to revive its base across Punjab.

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The first phase of the ‘Punjab Bachao’ rallies concluded with the Talwandi Sabo rally in Bathinda district on April 11. During the first phase, SAD had organised 40 rallies across the state.

SAD senior vice-president Tejinder Singh Middukhera, who is a close aide of Sukhbir, said, “The second phase of the ‘Punjab Bachao’ rallies will begin from August 16. We are informing people about the works done by the SAD government in the past and the vision of party president Sukhbir Badal for Punjab. Only a regional party can safeguard the interests of the state.”

On the possibility of an alliance with the BJP, Middukhera said, “We are preparing for all 117 seats. Let us see ahead which like-minded parties come together to save Punjab.”

The SAD and the BJP were long-time allies before their split in 2020 over the three contentious farm laws.