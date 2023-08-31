SAD trying to join INDIA, says Warring

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today slammed SAD leadership for attempting to associate with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to maintain its existence in the state.

Castigating the Akali Dal for betraying farmers by supporting three farm laws and the dictatorial decision of the BJP-led Central Government, Warring said trusting the Akali Dal could be dangerous.

Alleging the Akali Dal leadership of deceiving farmers, Warring said SAD first supported the three ordinances promulgated by the Centre and even held press conferences to convince the farmers about their benefits.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress #Shiromani Akali Dal