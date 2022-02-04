SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 3

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today promised that all 12,500 villages of the state would have concrete streets if the SAD-BSP alliance formed government in the state, besides providing clean drinking water and sewerage facilities to villagers.

DS Guru quits party Fatehgarh Sahib: Darbara Singh Guru, former Principal Secretary to Parkash Singh Badal, resigned from SAD on Thursday. Sources said he was annoyed at the allotment of Bassi Pathana seat to the BSP. TNS

“The SAD-BSP tie-up is committed to improving the village infrastructure on the pattern of cities. We will launch a comprehensive plan for this purpose once elected to power,” he said at a public gathering in Bathinda Rural.

He also promised that farmers, who did not have a tubewell connection, would get one within a month of the formation of the SAD-BSP government. He announced that all homeless families would be given five-marla plots each. —