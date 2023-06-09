SAD wants Kataruchak booked, petitions Purohit

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 8

Former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia today appealed to Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit to direct the Chandigarh Police to register a case against Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lalchand Kataruchak to ensure justice to the victim in the sexual misconduct complaint filed against the minister.

The SAD leader said he was making a request to the Chandigarh Administrator to act in the matter as the AAP government in Punjab was shielding the accused. “This is even more important as the Governor has raised this issue with the government repeatedly and called for action against Kataruchak.”

He said action in the matter would be justified as the complainant had submitted video evidence of the wrongdoing to the Administrator.