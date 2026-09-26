SAD, Waris Punjab De set for political showdown at Chappar Mela

The historic Chhapar Mela is set to witness a political showdown between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), led by former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, and the Waris Punjab De. The latter's political appeal continues to revolve around Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail.

With the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and the BJP refraining from organising major political conferences at the annual fair, the focus this year will firmly be on the battle for panthic electors between the two Sikh-centric parties.

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For SAD, the conference is an opportunity to regain its lost rural support base, which suffered a major setback following the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Bargari sacrilege incidents and the subsequent police firing cases. On the other hand, Waris Punjab De is seeking to capitalise on the popularity of Amritpal Singh and consolidate support among panthic voters across Punjab.

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Adding political intrigue to the contest is the role of Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali. Chhapar falls within the Dakha Assembly constituency represented by Ayali, who, according to the Vidhan Sabha records, continues to be a SAD legislator. However, Ayali is widely seen as one of the key figures guiding Waris Punjab De's activities in the absence of Amritpal Singh. The situation creates an unusual scenario in which Ayali, while officially remaining a SAD MLA, is expected to spearhead a conference that will directly challenge the party headed by his former political mentor, Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Sukhbir Badal has accused the Amritpal Singh-led party of pursuing divisive panthic politics and has described the outfit as a force that seeks to fragment the traditional Akali vote base. SAD leaders have also alleged that Waris Punjab De functions as the "B-team" of AAP by weakening the Akali Dal's support among Sikh voters.

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After the December 2, 2024, Hukamnama from the Akal Takht, Ayali has openly questioned Sukhbir Badal's leadership and repeatedly demanded internal reforms within SAD. He has advocated the removal of Sukhbir as party president and called for an end to dynastic politics within the Akali Dal. Party insiders said that both the parties are considering the occasion as a litmus test for their political clout.

It wound be keenly observed the whose pandal witnesses the biggest gathering during the conference.

Political conferences had been a regular feature of the Chhapar Mela, with major parties using the large rural gathering to reach out to people and mobilise workers. However, since 2019, the tradition subsequently remained largely absent due to COVID-19 in 2020, while SAD had even cancelled its planned 2021 conference amid the farmers’ agitation.

The revival comes at a time when political parties are already preparing for the 2027 Assembly elections, making the return of the conferences particularly significant. SAD and Waris Punjab De have been mobilising workers in the Dakha, Jagraon and Gill constituencies ahead of Saturday’s gatherings.

Senior SAD leader Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal said the party would focus on issues such as law and order and drug abuse. He said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal would attend the conference and address the gathering.

Ayali said the Waris Punjab De would use its conference to highlight the drug problem and promote a message of inclusiveness. “We want to take along people of all communities, including Sikhs, Hindus and others,” he said. Ayali further said the party expected some prominent Hindu faces to join it soon.

Why AAP, Cong & BJP are staying away

AAP spokesperson Baltej Singh Pannu said the party had decided against holding a conference because CM Bhagwant Mann was already regularly interacting with people through ‘Saths’ across constituencies.

Congress district rural president Major Singh Mullanpur said the party was engaged in statewide protests and had several programmes lined up during the month, adding that there was no specific reason for holding a conference at the mela.

BJP district president Sunil Moudgill said the party was already organising anti-drug rallies and conferences across the state and therefore had a packed programme.

A fair rooted in faith

The Chhapar Mela is one of the major rural religious and cultural gatherings for the Malwa region. Held at Chhapar village in Ludhiana district in memory of Gugga Pir, the fair has been celebrated for generations and attracts devotees from Punjab and its neighbouring areas. The main Gugga Mari shrine was constructed in 1890, while the fair itself has evolved from a religious congregation into a large cultural and social gathering.

Over the years, its large rural congregation has made the mela an important platform for political parties. With two conferences returning this year following a lengthy hiatus, Chhapar Mela is once again set to combine its traditional religious gathering with a political presence.