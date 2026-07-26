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Home / Punjab / SAD welcomes new paper leak bill, urges states be allowed to conduct recruitment exams

SAD welcomes new paper leak bill, urges states be allowed to conduct recruitment exams

SAD senior leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema says while stronger punishment for those involved in paper leaks was necessary, punishment alone could not guarantee the integrity of public examinations

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:46 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Daljit Singh Cheema. File photo
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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday, while welcoming the proposed Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, called for empowering states to conduct examinations for their own recruitments and institutions.

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SAD senior leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said while stronger punishment for those involved in paper leaks was necessary, punishment alone could not guarantee the integrity of public examinations.

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Cheema said the Union government should frame uniform national security standards while empowering states to conduct examinations for their own recruitments and institutions. “Decentralization, coupled with strong national SOPs, will reduce systemic risks, improve accountability, strengthen public confidence and ensure better protection of the aspirations of millions of honest students”, he said.

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Cheema also advocated that the law should place equal emphasis on preventive measures—robust SOPs, secure technology, end-to-end accountability, regular security audits and foolproof examination protocols to ensure that leaks did not occur in the first place.

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