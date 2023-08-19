SAD: Will terminate water-sharing pacts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 18

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Friday announced that his party would terminate all river water-sharing agreements whenever it came to power. He said it would include the allocation of eight MAF of water which constituted 50 per cent of the Ravi-Beas waters in the state to Rajasthan.

The SAD president addressed the media in Jalandhar as former District Planning Committee chairman as well as former president of the Jalandhar Urban unit of the party Gurcharan Singh Channi rejoined the party at a function here.

Speaking about the recent floods and how they had ravaged the state, Sukhbir said, “When there is flooding, we lose lives, our crops and households. But when there is need for water the same is diverted to Rajasthan and Haryana. This is a great injustice which we will not tolerate. Immediately on the formation of the next SAD government, we will terminate all water sharing agreements and ensure our farmers can benefit from our precious water resource as they suffer its wrath also in times of plenty”.

Asserting that Punjab had an inalienable right over the river waters flowing across it, Sukhbir said, “The riparian principle also makes this clear”. The SAD president also condemned the Chief Minister for failing to release any compensation to flood-hit farmers.

#Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal