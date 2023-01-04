Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh January 3

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal in a letter addressed to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today sought his “personal intervention” for expediting the process to start construction of a flyover at the Barnala bypass in Bathinda.

Harsimrat mentioned that the Centre had approved the construction of the flyover and the matter was raised at a virtual meeting that was held by Gadkari on September 7, 2021. “But the work has been put on hold due to administrative reasons. The area is prone to accidents and during foggy conditions commuters have to face inconvenience,” she said.

She requested Gadkari to get the administrative bottlenecks cleared so that work of the flyover could begin at the earliest.

#Barnala #Harsimrat Badal #Nitin Gadkari #Shiromani Akali Dal