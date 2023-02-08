Sadhu Singh Dharamsot sent to 3-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Mohali February 7

A Mohali court today sent former Forest Minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot to three-day police remand for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) had arrested Dharamsot in the disproportionate assets case.

A VB spokesperson said following an investigation, a case under Sections 13(1) (b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the bureau’s range police station in Mohali against Dharamsot.

He further said during the period from March 1, 2016, to March 31, 2022, the income of the former minister and his family was Rs 2,37,12,596.48 while the expenditure was Rs 8,76,30,888.87. The income was 269 per cent more than minister’s known sources of income, he added.

Further investigation in the case is under progress to ascertain more assets of the former minister. Earlier, Dharamsot was arrested from Amloh on June 7 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.