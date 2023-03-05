Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s bail plea dismissed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 4

A Mohali court today dismissed the bail application of former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a disproportionate assets case registered on February 6. He had filed a bail petition under Section 439 of the CrPC in a special court.

VB officials had claimed that during March 1, 2016 to March 31, 2022, the income of the former minister and his family was Rs 2.37 crore while the expenditure was Rs 8.76 crore, which was Rs 6.39 crore more than his known sources of income. Following investigations of a Vigilance inquiry, a case under Sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered in Mohali.