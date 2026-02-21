Saka Nankana Sahib observed on both sides of India-Pakistan Border

The Gurmat programmes were held on both sides of the India-Pakistan International Border on Saturday to commemorate the sacrifice of over 150 Sikhs, who laid down their lives on February 20, 1921, at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sri Nankana Sahib of undivided Punjab.

The Sikhs in a jatha were brutally martyred by the mercenaries of mahants when they attempted to liberate the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev from their possession under the Gurdwara Reform Movement during the British era.

This was the first massive pre-Partition agitation organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to take back control of gurdwaras from mahants backed by the British.

At Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib, it is learnt that the devotees from overseas, including the UK, USA, and Canada, besides the local Pakistani Sikh devotees, participated in the programmes.

President of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Ramesh Singh Arora said the occasion depicts the Sikh history and struggle.

Arora, who is also the Minorities minister of Punjab province in Pakistan, said, "We appeal to the sangat globally to abide by the maryada of Akal Takht only. I also appeal to the Indian government to be liberal in granting visas to the Sikh pilgrims who wish to visit Pakistan to have a glimpse of Sikh shrines located here. Similarly, efforts should be made to open the Sri Kartapur Sahib corridor. There have been no restrictions from the Pakistan side, but India too has to be lenient in its approach, keeping aside the political differences with Pakistan.”

Rai Saleem Akram Bhatti, a lawyer at the Lahore High Court and 19th generation of the Rai Bular Bhatti family, which had gifted land to Guru Nanak Dev, where the Gurdwara stands, said a gathering of around 150-200 devotees was there.

“The devotees count only escalates when there is attendance from the Indian side,” he said.

Former PSGPC president Satwant Singh said the officials of PSGPC and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) participated in the programme.

He clarified that the Indian Sikh jathas could be allowed to visit Pakistan on specific occasions as per the agreement between the two Nations.

“Though we want the Indian Sikh jatha to be allowed frequently to visit Pakistan on all occasions, Saka Nankana Sahib is not covered under that pact,” he said.

This movement is regulated by the 1974 agreement, which facilitates visits to shrines for occasions like ‘Parkash Purb’ of Sikh Gurus, Baisakhi, Guru Arjan Dev's martyrdom day, and the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

At the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had organised Gurmat programmes after the bhog of Akhand Path at Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall. Bhai Varinder Singh's Jatha performed Gurbani Kirtan.

Bhai Baljit Singh offered Ardaas and the Sangat was made to hear the holy Hukamnama by Bhai Harmitar Singh, the narrator of Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib said that it is imperative today to take guidance from these great martyrs of the Qaum to set priorities for the future of the community and especially for the Sikh youth, to carry out their future responsibilities towards the Sikh faith.

Devotees attend Gurmat programme in Amritsar

A Gurmat ceremony dedicated to the memory of the martyrdom of Nankana Sahib was organised at Shaheed Sikh Missionary College in Amritsar. Principal Bibi Manjit Kaur said that this educational institution, established in October 1927 to train Sikh preachers (ragis, granthis, and missionaries), is a direct memorial to the martyrs of Saka Nankana Sahib.

Meanwhile, the students of Shaheed Sikh Missionary College performed Gurbani Kirtan. On this occasion, preachers and Raagi Singhs who have completed their education from the college and are serving in various places also shared their views on the martyrdom with the congregation.

Bhai Gurjant Singh informed the congregation about the history and events of the Nankana Sahib massacre, and Bhai Amandeep Singh's Kawishri Jatha paid tribute to the martyrs through their recital.