DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Sale deed registration must for coop housing society properties in Punjab

Sale deed registration must for coop housing society properties in Punjab

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 AM Nov 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

All property transfers in Punjab’s cooperative housing societies will now require fresh registration of a sale deed. The state government has barred societies from charging any transfer fee or premium for such sales, except for a fixed Rs 10,000 fee to facilitate record verification.

Advertisement

An amendment to Section 37 of the Punjab Cooperative Societies Act, 1961, has been notified. Under the new rules, every future sale, membership transfer, or change in property possession in any cooperative housing society in the state must be carried out through a registered conveyance deed between buyer and seller.

Advertisement

With 630 cooperative housing societies in Punjab and around 60,000 properties, the government expects immediate additional revenue of up to Rs 200 crore, besides securing a steady future revenue stream.

Advertisement

For the first allottee (of flats or plots), there will be zero stamp duty on the initial allocation. Existing property holders, who have bought property in resale or wish to sell it in the future, will have a 120-day window to register the property in their name, availing 50 per cent rebate on stamp duty and normal registration fee. Stamp duty is 4 per cent for women buyers and 6 per cent for men.

A senior government official told The Tribune, “This is not mandatory for current property holders if they purchased the property in resale, as the amended Act applies prospectively. But those who want clear property title in their name could opt for it. In disputes with societies, a registered title will secure members against being debarred.”

Advertisement

“If property holders do not use the 120-day window, they must first register the property in their name before selling it in the future,” he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts