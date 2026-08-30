Sale of 800 acres of disputed panchayat land in Ropar stayed

In the alleged Rs 1,500-crore village common land scam, Ropar ADC (Development) Chander Jyoti Yadav has stayed all sale and purchase transactions involving around 800 acres of disputed shamlat land in Bara Phool village till the next date of hearing.

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The interim order, passed on Friday, comes after the Bara Phool gram panchayat filed a petition before the ADC’s court challenging the alleged illegal transfer to private individuals over the past two decades.

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Confirming the development, the ADC (Development) said the sale and purchase of the land under dispute had been stayed till the next hearing.

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The dispute relates to nearly 800 acres of village common land situated along the Ropar bypass. According to the complaint filed by the panchayat, the land, originally reserved for community purposes, was allegedly transferred illegally to around 70 individuals. Panchayat representatives have further alleged that several beneficiaries are not residents of Bara Phool village.

The panchayat has also sought a detailed investigation by the Vigilance Bureau, alleging that the transfers were carried out in collusion with officials of the Rural Development Department. It has sought restoration of the land to the gram panchayat and action against those allegedly responsible.

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AAP MLA from Ropar Dinesh Chadha said the transfers were carried out in violation of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act. He alleged that influential persons, with the connivance of government officials, managed to secure ownership rights over the land that should have remained village common property.

Referring to Section 11 of the Act, Chadha said ownership rights could be granted only to cultivators who had been in possession of the land before 1950. However, he alleged that in the present case, the transfers were made after 1997 and included persons who had no connection with Bara Phool village, rendering the entire exercise illegal.

The MLA urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to order a thorough probe and take strict action against those found responsible.

Sources said the land was initially transferred in the names of nearly 40 influential persons, including politically connected individuals. Over the years, portions of the land were further sold, increasing the number of present titleholders to around 70.

Legal experts said village common land enjoys special statutory protection and transfer was in violation of the provisions of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act.

Administrative sources said if the allegations were substantiated during the inquiry, officials who facilitated or failed to prevent the alleged illegal transfers could face departmental proceedings as well as criminal action.

The stay order is expected to prevent any further change in ownership while the matter remains under adjudication. Villagers of Bara Phool have welcomed the decision, expressing hope that the land will ultimately be restored to the panchayat.