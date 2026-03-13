DT
Home / Punjab / Sale of induction cooktops rises manifold in state

Sale of induction cooktops rises manifold in state

Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 08:01 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
Following reports of LPG shortage, domestic consumers have started switching to alternative cooking options, leading to rise in the sale of induction cooktops in the district.

Vicky Chhabra, a trader, said sale of induction cooktops had increased considerably in the past two days as people had been looking for alternatives.

He expressed apprehension that if the crisis continued for another week, people may face difficulty in sourcing induction cooktops as well.

Vinod Gupta, owner of Gupta Gas Agency, clarified that there was no shortage of domestic LPG supply in Fazilka. However, commercial LPG supplies had been reportedly stopped by petroleum firms.

Residents have resorted to panic buying, with several people seen crowding LPG distributor offices in the city. Some customers are unable to book their gas cylinders due to pending KYC verification.

Meanwhile, domestic users in Abohar complained that online and manual booking was not happening.

Ajay Bhushan Jain, a distributor, said they had not received any supply of commercial cylinders since the past three days.

