Saleena panchayat land: Land case shifted out of Moga

Moga, December 11

The government today transferred the controversial case of reclaiming 108-acre panchayat land of Saleena village from the Collector’s court in Moga to the court of Deputy Director, Rural Development and Panchayat Department in Jalandhar. This panchayat land has allegedly been “sold” to influential persons in the past 70 years.

This case, under Section 11 of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961, to reclaim the common land in the name of gram panchayat, was lying in the court of Collector-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner (D) at Moga for the past over 3 years. Moga Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh had written to the Director, Rural Development and Panchayat Department, seeking the transfer of this case to some other court.

The order to transfer the case has been issued by Amit Kumar, Joint Commissioner Development, Rural Development and Panchayat Department on Tuesday.

