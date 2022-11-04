Ludhiana-based industrialist Neeraj Saluja sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 3

A CBI court today sent Ludhiana-based industrialist Neeraj Saluja, director, SEL Textiles Ltd, to judicial custody in a bank fraud case amounting to the tune of Rs 1,530.99 crore.

He has been sent to the Patiala jail as the CBI did not seek his further remand in the case.

On October 29, the CBI court had sent Saluja to a five-day police remand.

On October 28, the CBI had arrested Saluja on the basis of an FIR registered under Sections 120-B, 304, 467, 420, 471 and 468 of the IPC Act and Sections 13(1), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on August 6, 2020, against the Ludhiana-based firm, its directors, unknown public servants and other persons.

“It is alleged that the accused had cheated the consortium of 10 banks, led by the Central Bank of India, to the tune of

Rs 1,530.99 crore,” the officials said.

