Samadhis of Ferozepur's last ruling couple lie in neglect

Samadhis of Ferozepur’s last ruling couple lie in neglect

Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 07:34 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
A dome-shaped structure, housing samadhis of last rulers of Ferozepur, lies in ruins.
Once the rulers of Ferozepur, the “samadhis” of Sardar Dhannna Singh and his wife Rani Laxman Kaur now lie in ruins. Situated in the Turi Bazaar area, the dome-shaped structure, where the two were laid to rest, wears a desolate look. Ironically, many people, even those staying in the vicinity, are not aware of the historical importance of this place.

Most people residing in and around Turi Bazaar often visit the old temple known as “Devi Dwara”, situated next to the premises of Sanatan Dharam Sabha School, but, sadly, few of them are aware about the fact that next to this temple lies the samadhis of Dhanna Singh, the last ruler of Ferozepur, and his wife Rani Lachhman Kaur.

The samadhis are in a state of apathy and neglect, awaiting revival. Dhanna Singh had no child, and after his death in 1814, his wife Rani assumed the charge of Ferozepur. When she died in 1835, Ferozepur “lapsed” into the hands of the British, courtesy Lord Dalhousie’s “Doctrine of Lapse”.

“Raja Dhanna Singh had constructed a pond for his wife which got famous as ‘Rani Ka Talaab’. He had even made two special tunnels through which the water was brought from the Sutlej to the pond. With the passage of time, these tunnels vanished, but the pond which is a dry tank today still exists,” said historian Dr Rameshwar Singh.

“Rani Lachhman Kaur was a very religious person. She also constructed a temple near the pond which is still there. Back then, the entire area was adorned with greenery and vibrant plants, which added an enchanting touch to the beauty of this place,” he added.

Raju Khattar, a local resident, said he was surprised to know the history of these two dome-shaped structures. “Since the time when we were kids, we have been listening about Rani Lachhman Kaur and talab (pond) but we were not aware that their ‘samadhis’ existed here. The government should come forward to revive these historic structures,” he said.

