Same offence, different jail terms ‘bizarre’: SC

New Delhi, July 4
The SC on Monday expressed surprise over the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision to award different jail terms to various persons convicted of the same offence and having indistinguishable roles in the crime.
Deciding an appeal arising out of the HC’s decision sentencing eight persons of an unlawful assembly that attacked a person with deadly weapons and killed him, a Bench of Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Dipankar Dutta said, “The sentencing in this case, to put it mildly, is inexplicable (if not downright bizarre).”
The top court noted that “on the one hand, Krishan underwent sentence for nine years and four months, at the other end of the spectrum, Sunder, son of Rajpal, underwent sentence for only 11 months. No rationale appears from the reasoning of the HC for this wide disparity.”
