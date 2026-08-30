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Home / Punjab / Vijay Sampla to appear before SIT in Behbal Kalan firing case on September 3

Vijay Sampla to appear before SIT in Behbal Kalan firing case on September 3

Seeks probe documents before appearance

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PTI
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 09:05 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sampla on Saturday said he would appear before the police’s special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case on September 3.

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The SIT had directed Sampla to appear before it in Chandigarh on September 2 for questioning. However, in a letter to the investigating team, he requested that his appearance be scheduled for September 3, citing pre-scheduled programmes and meetings on September 2.

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Sampla, a former Union minister, said he had assured the SIT that he would appear before it on September 3 and extend full cooperation in the investigation.

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He also reiterated his demand for documents related to the inquiry, saying that the SIT had so far not provided him with any relevant papers, despite repeated requests.

“When I do not even know on what basis the SIT is calling me, on what basis can I record my comments or statement?” Sampla said.

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He said he was ready to fully cooperate with the SIT, but the investigating team should also provide him with the necessary documents to ensure that the inquiry proceeds in the right direction.

Sampla demanded that all relevant documents and records based on which he was being called for questioning or to record his statement be provided to him beforehand.

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