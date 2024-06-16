 Samrala in Punjab sizzles at 47.2 degrees Celsius; Nuh hottest in Haryana : The Tribune India

Heat wave continues to batter Punjab, Haryana

Scorching heat sweeps Ludhiana.



PTI

Chandigarh, June 16

The heatwave condition sweeping Punjab and Haryana continued unabated on Sunday, with Samrala and Nuh reeling at 47.2 degrees and 46.6 degrees Celsius.

The sweltering heat also battered Chandigarh as it recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

While the scorching heat swept Samrala in Punjab's Ludhiana, Nuh was the hottest place in Haryana.

Among other places in Haryana, intense heatwave conditions prevailed in Faridabad and Sirsa, recording maximum temperatures of 46.4 degrees and 46.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Mahendragarh recorded a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius while Hisar sweltered at 45.2 degrees.

Hot weather conditions also continued to batter Gurugram and Kurukshetra, recording maximum temperatures of 45.4 degrees and 44.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rohtak recorded a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius while Ambala and Karnal registered 44.9 degrees and 43.6 degrees, respectively, the Met office said.

Bathinda in Punjab reeled from the intense heat at 46.3 degrees Celsius while Pathankot recorded a high of 46.1 degrees.

Amritsar (45.8 degrees), Ludhiana (44.6 degrees), Patiala (45.5 degrees), Gurdaspur (46 degrees) and Ferozepur (44.3 degrees) were also scorched by the severe heat.

According to the Met office forecast, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places on June 18 and at a few places during June 19-21 over Haryana and Chandigarh.

Light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places on June 17 and at a few places during June 18-21 over Punjab. 

