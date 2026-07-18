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Home / Punjab / Samrala's Gurdwara Shastar Bhet where a weaponsmith presented offerings to Guru Gobind Singh

Samrala's Gurdwara Shastar Bhet where a weaponsmith presented offerings to Guru Gobind Singh

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Lovleen Bains
Doraha, Updated At : 01:31 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Historic Gurdwara Shastar Bhet at Ghulal village in Samrala.
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A short drive from the city on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway takes one to Ghulal, a quiet village in Samrala where a local weaponsmith once presented offering to Guru Gobind Singh while the latter took a brief halt at a gurdwara.

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The religious place has since been known as Gurdwara Shastar Bhet, or the gurdwara where weapons were presented as an offering.

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Today, it stands a powerful story of Sikh history. As per the local folklore, Guru Gobind Singh took a brief halt at the village in December 1704, while he was dressed as ‘Uch Da Pir’ and escaping from the Mughal army after the battle of Chamkaur Sahib. He was accompanied by Daya Singh, Dharam Singh, Maan Singh, Ghani Khan and Nabi Khan.

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The spot where local weaponsmith Jhanda placed a bow, two kirpans and 22 arrows at the feet of Guru Gobind Singh in December 1704 at Ghulal village in Samrala.

The spot where local weaponsmith Jhanda placed a bow, two kirpans and 22 arrows at the feet of Guru Gobind Singh in December 1704 at Ghulal village in Samrala.

In those days, a Sikh named Jhanda resided in Ghulal village. Blessed with gifted hands, he had a knack of making the finest weapons, which no one around could even think of preparing. Devoted to the Guru, he used to send his best-crafted arrows to Anandpur Sahib as offerings. Though he sent the offerings, he never had a chance to be in the presence of the Guru. However, as the word spread that Guru Gobind Singh was in Ghulal, Jhanda could not hold back his joy and rushed for see him, carrying a beautiful bow, two kirpans and 22 arrows he had forged with his own hands.

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With tears in his eyes, he placed them at the Guru’s feet. Guru Gobind Singh accepted the heartfelt ‘shastar bhet’ (offering of arms) with affection, subsequently blessing the artisan and his family.

This gave the religious place its name: Gurdwara Shastar Bhet.

Though the Guru rested only briefly before resuming his journey under the cover of night towards Lall Kalan and Sri Katana Sahib, those crucial hours sanctified Ghulal forever. The site where this historic meeting took place has been preserved within the gurdwara complex. Devotees say the spot makes them feel a connection with a living chapter of the Guru’s life.

Jagroop Singh, a senior member of the gurdwara management committee, says the emotional bond of villagers with the place is deep. “Not even for a single day did we forget the absolute surrender of Jhanda to the Guru. Just as he offered his best, every villager tries to keep the spirit alive and embody it in their deeds. Every single household in Ghulal contributes funds, milk and rations for langar (community kitchen). The joy of our children knows no bounds while serving thousands of pilgrims who arrive from far and wide to visit the sacred spot,” he added.

However, the story of the village goes beyond faith alone. The elders of the village showed the same spirit of surrender as Jhanda. They surrendered their means for the greater good. Village began working for the cause of education with devotees’ offerings. In the early 1900s, they set up Khalsa High School, which ran solely on donations collected during religious congregations. It was, however, taken over by Department of Education, Punjab, in 1988-89.

Devotees believe a surrender of the heart must also light the lamp of the mind.

At Gurdwara Shastar Bhet, ‘shastar’ (the weapon) and ‘shaastar’ (the scripture) live side by side. The gurdwara and Khalsa High School aren’t two separate stories for Ghulal, they are one.

While the weapons represent courage required to protect one’s beliefs and religion, the scripture shows it must be guided by knowledge and reason. The villagers seem to have imbibed the Guru’s philosophy in the true sense: Faith without action is incomplete and action without wisdom is blind.

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