Samyukt Kisan Morch: Stop forcible acquisition of land or face agitation

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 21

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has threatened to launch an agitation if the government doesn’t stop the forcible possession of agriculture land. In its state-level meeting held here today, the SKM said it would not allow the government to take the possession of the land of small farmers forcibly which they had been ploughing before Independence.

“Though the SKM is against the illegal encroachment of panchayat land, the government should form a concrete policy and first get it vacated from big sharks,” said SKM leaders Dr Darshan Pal and Jagjit Singh Dalewal. The SKM leaders also took the suggestions from farmers regarding the campaign launched by the government to get the possession of panchayat land from them.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of all 23 unions and the farmers in large numbers. Farmers had brought the documents of the land and these were shown to SKM leaders. Dr Pal lashed out at the govt for taking possession of land forcibly by deputing a large number of police personnel.