Samyukt Kisan Morcha condemns CBI raids on farmer leaders

New Delhi, March 4

Condemning the raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on farm leaders in Punjab, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Saturday said the raids were nothing but an attempt by the BJP government at the Centre to suppress and weaken the farm movement – which was seeing a huge resurgence all over the country to compel the Union Government to fulfil all promises made to the farmers.

CBI last month raided the premises of Harinder Singh Lakhowal, state president of Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal) and Satnam Singh Behru, national president of the Indian Farmers Union.

The SKM said no search warrant was produced by the CBI, thus no justification for the raids was made available to the farmer leaders. The SKM has already announced a protest against these raids on March 13.