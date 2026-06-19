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Home / Punjab / Samyukt Kisan Morcha demands retaining Punjab's permanent membership in BBMB

Samyukt Kisan Morcha demands retaining Punjab's permanent membership in BBMB

The farmers also raised concerns about the state’s water crisis and insisted on canal water for every field

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:08 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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A delegation of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM-Punjab) held a meeting with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Lok Bhawan in Chandigarh to discuss farmers’ demands in detail and present a memorandum related to issues concerning both the Centre and the Punjab Government.

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The farmers strongly demanded the withdrawal of the notification ending Punjab’s permanent membership in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), raised concerns about the state’s water crisis and insisted on canal water for every field and clean canal water for every household.

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The delegation included prominent leaders such as Balbir Singh Rajewal, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Boota Singh Burj Gill, Raminder Singh Patiala, Baldev Singh Nihalgarh, Angrej Singh Bhadaur, Jhanda Singh Jethuke, Dr. Satnam Singh Ajnala, and several others.

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In the discussion that lasted for one and a half hours, the farmer leaders put forward a total of 16 demands, including cancellation of the notification to terminate Punjab's permanent membership in the BBMB, cancellation of trade agreements with the US and other developed countries that are against the interests of farmers and national interests.

They opposed trade agreements being negotiated under American pressure, calling them anti-national and anti-farmer.

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The delegation pressed for a farmer and environment-friendly agricultural policy, debt relief and the withdrawal of the proposed electricity and seed bills.

They demanded measures to curb fertiliser shortages and black marketing, reversal of recent hikes in oil and gas prices, and removal of the diesel usage limit for agriculture.

Farmers also sought a guaranteed law for crop procurement at MSP based on the C2+50% formula, repair and expansion of Punjab’s canal infrastructure, and a special financial package from the Centre to desilt dams and conserve river water.

The farmers also demanded withdrawal of the electricity and seed bill proposed by the Central Government, formulation and implementation of Punjab's agricultural policy, elimination of shortage of fertilisers and elimination of black marketing, withdrawal of increase in oil and gas prices, removal of limit on diesel for the agricultural sector and opening of trade through Attari and Hussainiwala road and rail corridors.

Addressing the press after the meeting, SKM leaders said Punjab’s agriculture and water resources are facing a serious crisis.

They emphasized the need for crop diversification, a state-specific agricultural policy, and effective steps to prevent river water pollution. They also rejected the Centre’s free trade framework being discussed with the US, describing it as harmful to national and farmer interests.

Rajewal said that Governor Kataria assured the delegation that he would convey their demands to the Centre and the Punjab Government and asked them to submit their arguments in writing.

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