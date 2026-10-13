Samyukta Kisan Morcha announces protests

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday announced nationwide demonstrations on October 23 against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and a massive mobilisation in New Delhi and across the country on November 26 marking six years of farmers agitation.

The decisions were taken at a meeting in Karnal, Haryana, where the farmers organisation resolved to intensify its agitation and mobilise lakhs of farmers for the November 26 protests. State units will decide the venues.

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