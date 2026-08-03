Samyukta Kisan Morcha sounds agitation call against ‘corporatisation’ of agriculture

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday announced a series of nationwide protests against “corporatisation” of agriculture at the behest of the BJP-led central dispensation.

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It also demanded the withdrawal of the Electricity Privatisation Bill, Seeds Bill, labour codes and VB GRAM G. The union also called for restructuring of crop insurance, increased farmers pension, and MSP law with guaranteed procurement for all crops.

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“The Modi regime has imposed the most regressive anti-worker labour codes, repealed the historic MGNREG Act of 2005, accelerated privatisation of power through the Electricity Amendment Bill and smart meters and introduced a dangerous Seed Bill,” All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) leader P Krishna Prasad said.

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“On top of all this, the prime minister is succumbing to US imperialist pressure to impose the India-US Free Trade Deal and other FTAs. This is a grave assault not only on millions of peasants and workers, but also on lakhs of small and medium enterprises.

“As far as agriculture is concerned, FTAs are going to import cheap crops/agri products, further erode agricultural viability, capture food processing markets, and further change cropping patterns to damage food self-reliance,” he added.

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Farmer leader Rajan Kshirsagar said the union has identified 1,000 spots across the country when the farmers will resort to Jail Bharo, Rail Roko, Road Roko and other forms of protests on August 10. He said SKM will submit the charter of demands to the PM, LoPs, CMs, MPs and MLAs, demanding favourable action on the principal demands.

“Farmers are the most exploited section in the country today. Nobody talks about the forceful land acquisition of farmers for unscientific projects like the Maharashtra Shaktipeeth project. The 2025 floods in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab is a direct result of such unlawful acquisitions,” he said.

Krishna Prasad also hit out at the way private seed companies in connivance with the government were destroying the traditional varieties of seeds developed by the farmers. He said poor peasants are forced to buy hybrid seeds at exorbitant prices.

The farmers’ union also came down heavily on the Centre for failing to keep its promise of enacting a law for MSP (minimum support price) of crops.

“Five years ago, the Modi dispensation promised us that they would enact the MSP law after the draconian farm laws were appealed. In fact, they have not even engaged with us in a proper dialogue,” Prasad added.

Farmer activist Avik Saha added that farmer suicide like student suicides is a direct result of the systematic failure in the country.

“We demand a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to all such families. Farmers kill themselves, not because they did not work hard. They are forced to the extreme by a completely brutal and indifferent state,” he added.