Sand prices ‘double’ in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, July 15

The price of sand has increased sharply in the flood-affected Moonak area of the district as the employees of a private contractor are allegedly charging more than double of the market to provide sand to residents. This when the distressed buyers urgently need the sand to fill gunny bags to prevent the entry of floodwater into their houses.

Earlier, a trailer of sand was available at Rs 400, but now the JCB operators are charging between Rs 700 and Rs 1,000 for loading sand from a government pond in Moonak.

“The government has failed to help us in this hour of crisis. The situation demands that we be provided free sand for plugging the water’s entry into homes. Today, I purchased three trailers by paying Rs 800 per trailer,” said Sonu, a resident of Moonak.

BKU (Ugrahana) leader Rinku Moonak said: “In connivance with government officials, the contractor has started looting area residents when they need sand during an extraordinary situation.”

As per information, following a long protest for the cleaning of Moonak pond, the government had given its contract to a private contractor for Rs 85 lakh to clean the pond. But after floods, the contractor and his employees have started selling the sand.

In his defence, contractor Nikka Kumar said: “We never charged any amount for sand as the government has given me a contract for Rs 85 lakh. Some private JCB drivers might be charging the money from locals to fill their trailers.”

Sangrur DC Jitendra Jorwal said he would look into the matter.

Water gushing from breaches

Water continues to flow out from the Ghaggar at four breaches, including two at Banarasi

The water level went down to 752 feet from the earlier 754 feet on Friday, according to the Drainage Department

#Sangrur