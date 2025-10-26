Sand prices plunge 30% after Punjab launches ‘Jisda Khet, Usdi Ret’ flood relief scheme

The state government’s “Jihda Khet, Usdi Ret” scheme has led to a steep 30-35 per cent fall in sand prices across the region within just two weeks of its launch. The initiative, aimed at helping farmers whose fields were filled with sand and silt during recent floods, has resulted in a surge of sand supply in the market.

Sand that was selling for Rs 90-95 per quintal a fortnight ago is now available for Rs 60-62 in the retail market, while wholesale prices have dropped from Rs 75-80 to Rs 45-47 per quintal. Most of the sand reaching the Faridkot area is being sourced from flood-affected districts such as Fazilka, Ferozepur and Moga.

Under the “Jihda Khet, Usdi Ret” campaign, flood-hit landowners are allowed to lift or de-silt sand and river material from their agricultural land without obtaining any permit or NOC. The district administrations have notified several villages near the Sutlej river, including 29 in Moga’s Dharamkot area, for this purpose. The exemption, meant solely for land restoration, will remain valid until December 31.

Moga Deputy Commissioner Sagar Setia clarified that the relaxation is only for rehabilitating farmlands and not for commercial mining. He warned landowners against damaging the original field surface or creating trenches during sand removal.

However, authorities have detected misuse of the scheme. The Mining Department and Moga police on Sunday found that some individuals were exploiting the relaxation to carry out illegal sand mining under the guise of land restoration. During an inspection near the Sutlej, officials caught four persons illegally extracting sand from an approved commercial mining site in violation of the scheme’s terms. A case was registered against them under Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and Section 303 of the BNC at Dharamkot Police Station.

DC Setia has directed Sub-Divisional Magistrates and Executive Engineer-cum-District Mining Officers to ensure that no unauthorised extraction occurs beyond the notified fields, warning that any violation would be treated as an illegal mining activity.