Sandalwood trees axed at Bathinda zoo

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 30

Sandalwood trees have been axed and stolen from the well-guarded Bir Talab zoo here. After the incident came to light, senior forest officials served notices on watchmen on duty to clarify their stand on the matter.

Having walls and barbed wire on all sides, the zoo is guarded by watchmen day and night. Hence, the axing of sandalwood trees on the premises has raised many eyebrows. Sources said watchmen were on duty on the day when the sandalwood trees were stolen from the zoo. With this, their role has come under lens.

Forest Range Officer Pawan Shridhar said, “I came to know about the axing of the trees from a watchman. I have brought the matter to the notice of the Divisional Forest Officer, Bathinda. We have also issued show-cause notices to watchmen.”