Home / Punjab / Sandhu demands ST status for various Punjab communities

Sandhu demands ST status for various Punjab communities

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
Rajya Sabha. File photo
BJP member Satnam Singh Sandhu on Thursday demanded Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for Bazigars, Bauria tribe, Gadila, Nat, Sansi, Barad and Bengali communities living in Punjab.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Sandhu praised the “revolutionary steps” being taken by the Centre for empowerment and welfare of backward tribes in the country and exhorted the government to grant ST status to backward classes and tribes residing in Punjab. He said the ST status would help the communities to avail of benefits of several Central schemes.

“The Union Government has taken several steps to empower people belonging to tribal communities and backward classes in the country. Model schools have been established to provide quality education to children of people from backward tribes. Tribal Multipurpose Marketing Centres have been established to provide them with livelihood and steps have also been taken to eliminate sickle cell anaemia,” Sandhu said.

