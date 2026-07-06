DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Sandhwan slams removal of ‘Satluj’ from ZEE5, calls for democratic debate

Sandhwan slams removal of ‘Satluj’ from ZEE5, calls for democratic debate

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker says ideas, perspectives and historical facts ought to be debated openly through constitutional and democratic means rather than suppressed

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 06:27 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. File photo
Advertisement

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has expressed serious concern over the sudden removal of the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer biographical drama "Satluj" from streaming platform ZEE5 in India, a day after its release.

Advertisement

Also read: 'Anti-India forces could have exploited it': Govt sources on why ‘Satluj’ was pulled down

Advertisement

The Speaker said ideas, perspectives and historical facts ought to be debated openly through constitutional and democratic means rather than suppressed, amid mounting political outrage in the state, with several leaders and Sikh organisations denouncing the takedown as an attack on freedom of expression.

Advertisement

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh on 'Satluj' takedown: ‘No worries now, everyone has downloaded it’

"Satluj," originally titled "Ghallughara" and later "Punjab '95," is directed by Honey Trehan and portrays the real-life story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a bank employee-turned-human rights activist played by Dosanjh.

Advertisement

Also read: Despite Zee5 takedown, Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Satluj’ being circulated on WhatsApp

Set against the backdrop of militancy and counter-insurgency operations in Punjab in the early 1990s, the film depicts Khalra's investigation into municipal records that alleged the extrajudicial killing and secret cremation of over 25,000 unidentified persons by Punjab Police.

Khalra was abducted from his home in September 1995, shortly after raising the issue internationally, including before the Canadian House of Commons, and was later tortured and killed in police custody. Several police personnel were convicted in the case in 2005, with the High Court subsequently upholding life sentences.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts