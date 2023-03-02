Sandoha canal breach leaves Talwandi Sabo village inundated

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 1

Following a 40-feet long breach in the Sandoha branch canal, which was reported today morning at Teona Pujaria village in Talwandi Sabo, village streets were inundated and the Nehru Navodaya Vidyalaya was also flooded.

The breach took place near the school due to which the water entered the hostel rooms of the school. This created panic amongst the village residents, who had a tough time as they put up sand-filled bags at their gates to stop the water from entering inside their houses.

A large number of villagers reached the canal and managed to plug the breach in the canal after a lot of hard work.

Talwandi Sabo Tehsildar Ramandeep Kaur and officials of the Canal Department also reached the spot after being informed of the incident. Kaur said the severity of damage caused by water was being assessed.

The villagers said to solve the problem of frequent cracks in canals, the banks of the canals needed to be strengthened.