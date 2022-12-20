Zameen Prapati Sangharsh Committee starts indefinite protest in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 19

Members of the Zameen Prapati Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC) sat on an indefinite protest outside Sangrur Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office today over failure of the authorities to fulfil their long-pending demands.

Mukesh Malaud, zonal chief, ZPSC, said, “Despite repeated meetings with CM Bhagwant Mann and senior officials, no action has been taken to fulfil demands of Dalit labourers. The state government has compelled us to start the protest.”

The protesters came prepared with ration and other items to continue their agitation for a long time.

“We have ration and other required articles. We will not lift our protest till the government fulfills our long-pending demands. The government has only paid lip service so far,” said Parmjit Kaur, general secretary, ZPSC.

The protesters’ main demands include removal of illegal encroachments from Nazool land, which is under the Scheduled Caste land owning Cooperative Societies, proper representation to the SC members in cooperative societies of villages, cancellation of the FIRs registered against the ZPSC members and plots to the SC families from village common land.

