Sangrur: 2 killed, 1 hurt in road accident

Sangrur, April 1
A woman and her son died on the spot while her husband suffered injuries after a truck rammed into their motorcycle in Lehra on Friday. ASI Suresh Kumar said,” Rimpy Rani and her 4-year-old son died on the spot, while her husband Pawan Kumar suffered serious injuries.” —
