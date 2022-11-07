Sangrur: 5 booked for attacking youth

Our Correspondent

Sangrur: Five youngsters allegedly attacked a Gujran village resident, when he tried to stop them from taking drugs. The police have registered a case and started investigating the matter. “Harwinder Singh has alleged that five persons attacked him when he tried to stop them from taking drugs. We have registered a case and are conducting further investigations,” said ASI Bikkar Singh. TNS

Committee for G20 Summit

Chandigarh: The state government has formed a sub-Cabinet committee to oversee the preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit to be held at Amritsar. The first meeting of the committee will be held on Monday in Chandigarh. Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar will be the chairman of the committee, which will present Punjab as a major centre of tourism. TNS

Five drug peddlers held

Abohar: The police seized 70-kg poppy husk and 9,900 intoxicating tablets from Vinod of Lalgarh Jattan, Varinder Jat of Inderpura and Mukesh Singh of Hanumangarh on Sardarshahar Road. The trio was held. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. Ten-kg poppy husk was seized from Gurdev Singh of Chak 6-EEA village while 300-gm ganja and Rs 4,200 drug money was seized from the possession of Ramanand of Sriganganagar.

