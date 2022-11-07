Sangrur: 5 booked for attacking youth

Sangrur: Five youngsters allegedly attacked a Gujran village resident, when he tried to stop them from taking drugs. The police have registered a case and started investigating the matter. “Harwinder Singh has alleged that five persons attacked him when he tried to stop them from taking drugs. We have registered a case and are conducting further investigations,” said ASI Bikkar Singh. TNS
Committee for G20 Summit
Chandigarh: The state government has formed a sub-Cabinet committee to oversee the preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit to be held at Amritsar. The first meeting of the committee will be held on Monday in Chandigarh. Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar will be the chairman of the committee, which will present Punjab as a major centre of tourism. TNS
Five drug peddlers held
Abohar: The police seized 70-kg poppy husk and 9,900 intoxicating tablets from Vinod of Lalgarh Jattan, Varinder Jat of Inderpura and Mukesh Singh of Hanumangarh on Sardarshahar Road. The trio was held. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. Ten-kg poppy husk was seized from Gurdev Singh of Chak 6-EEA village while 300-gm ganja and Rs 4,200 drug money was seized from the possession of Ramanand of Sriganganagar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...