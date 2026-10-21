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Home / Punjab / Sangrur accident: Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of each deceased, Rs 2 lakh for injured

Sangrur accident: Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of each deceased, Rs 2 lakh for injured

Sangharsh Committee, Punjab Govt reach a middle ground; Govt also agrees to provide contractual jobs to next of kin and allot 5-marla plots; four-day protest called off

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 09:00 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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People gather at the accident site in Sangrur. Image credit/X @RavneetBittu
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After four days of intense protests, the Sangharsh Committee and the state government have reached a compromise, agreeing to pay Rs 10 lakh to the family of each victim killed in Sunday’s fatal accident and Rs 2 lakh to each injured person.

Gobind Singh Chhajli, a member of the Sangharsh Committee, said the agreement was reached following a meeting between committee members and Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur.

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He said that, as part of the agreement, a contractual government job commensurate with the qualification of the applicant would also be offered to a next of kin of each deceased victim. It has also been agreed in principle to allot five-marla plots to the families of those killed and injured in the accident.

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Following the agreement, the committee decided to call off its four-day-long protest and road blockade. The bodies of all eight victims will be cremated on Thursday.

Eight workers, including six women, were killed and 12 others injured when a speeding car ran over them near Alisher village in Sangrur district on Sunday. The workers were sitting on the roadside and drinking water after a long day at work.

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The workers were engaged under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), formerly known as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The Insaaf/Sangharsh Action Committee, formed to seek justice and compensation for the victims, had been staging a protest and blocking the Lehragaga-Jakhal highway near Alisher village, where the accident took place.

Chhajli said some of the deceased had recently married and left behind young children, including toddlers aged one to two years.

The incident highlighted alleged lapses in safety protocols, as none of the workers had been provided with safety jackets and no barricades had been installed. The protesting committee members also complained of inadequate medical facilities and a delay of nearly an hour in the arrival of an ambulance. They claimed the delay in treatment had contributed to the deaths.

The driver of the car, Pargat Singh of Patiala, has been booked for reckless driving causing death.

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