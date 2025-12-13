DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Sangrur: All set for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections

790 polling booths in the district; 7,09,857 voters to exercise their franchise

Tribune News Service
Sangrur, Updated At : 06:43 PM Dec 13, 2025 IST
File photo for representation
All arrangements have been completed to conduct the elections to 18 zones of the Zila Parishad and 162 zones of 10 Panchayat Samitis, scheduled to be held on December 14, in a smooth manner, claimed Sangrur district administration. Polling parties were dispatched today to their respective polling stations along with the election material.

For the smooth conduct of the elections in Sangrur district, a total of 790 polling booths have been set up across 422 gram panchayats. At these polling booths, a total of 7,09,857 registered voters of Sangrur district will exercise their right to vote. These include 3,75,906 male voters, 3,33,946 female voters, and five voters under the ‘third gender’ category. Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm, while the counting of votes will take place on December 17.

District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Rahul Chaba appealed to voters to exercise their right to vote fearlessly and without any inducement. He stated that the administration has completed all necessary arrangements to ensure a peaceful, fair and transparent election process.

He assured that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of every voter and to safeguard their right to vote. He further appealed to voters to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and cooperate in maintaining peace at the polling stations. All Returning Officers have been issued detailed instructions to conduct the elections in a fair, peaceful, and transparent manner.

As per the guidelines of the Punjab State Election Commission, in addition to making foolproof arrangements for CCTV cameras, videography, and security, comprehensive training of the election staff has also been conducted to ensure that the entire election process is completed smoothly, independently, and without any hindrance.

