Sangrur bypoll: Congress fields Dalvir Singh Goldy, BJP Kewal Dhillon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

The Congress has fielded former MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the BJP has announced the candidature of former legislator Kewal Dhillon for the June 23 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll.

A senior Congress leader said after a lot of deliberations, the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Choudhary in consultation with PCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring decided to field Goldy. He will file nomination papers on Monday.

Goldy had lost to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the last Assembly elections by a margin of 58,206 votes.

Meanwhile, the BJP decided on Dhillon’s name a day after he joined the saffron party. BJP’s state general secretary Subhash Sharma said the top leadership of the party had conveyed to Dhillon to file his nomination as soon as possible. Dhillon was elected legislator from Barnala in 2007 and 2012 on Congress ticket.

#Sangrur