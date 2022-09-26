Sangrur: Clerk held for corruption

Sangrur: The Vigilance Bureau arrested Kirandeep Singh, a clerk posted at Municipal Committee, Sunam, while he was allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in lieu of getting the clearance of a file. A Vigilance spokesperson said the clerk was arrested on the complaint of Pawan Kumar of Sunam at the VB police station in Patiala. tns
Woman, lover kills husband
Muktsar: Neelam Rani and her paramour, Vinesh, have been booked for killing her husband by slitting his throat at Railway Colony in Malout on Saturday night. The body of the deceased, Amar Nath, a scrap dealer, was dumped in a water tank located nearby and his head was found from bushes a few metres away. A manhunt is underway. tns
Crackdown on inferior edibles
Chandigarh: Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said, “Under the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards substandard edible items, the food safety wing is keeping an eagle eye on vendors selling food and beverages. Keeping the festive season in mind, anything harmful or inedible must be prevented from reaching the public.”
