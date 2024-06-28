Sangrur cops collect Rs 28L fine from traffic violators in 2 years

Sushil Goyal

Sangrur, June 27

The Sangrur traffic police have issued 12,600 challans from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2024, and collected a fine of Rs 28.33 lakh from violators under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

While revealing information, Kamal Anand, a Sangrur-based RTI activist, said the district police had given data of violators and penalty imposed on them from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2024.

Most challans were issued for wrong parking (10,382), followed by 1,743 for overspeeding, 282 for driving without seat belt, 53 for using black films, 38 for modified silencers, 16 for driving without helmet, four for using red bacon and two challans for triple riding.

However, all 1,743 challans for overspeeding were issued from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. Likewise, out of 10,382 challans for wrong parking, 7,353 challans were issued from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

Anand said issuance of small number of challans by cops was a major reason behind a large number of accidents. He said indifferent approach of the people towards the traffic rules results in mishaps.

