Sangrur court puts Kharge on notice in defamation case

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 15

A Sangrur court has issued a notice to the president of the All India Congress Committee for July 10. The district court has issued the notice in a Rs 100 crore defamation case, filed by Hitesh Bhardwaj, founder of the Hindu Suraksha Parishad, Bajrang Dal Hind, and Durga Vahini Hind outfits.

After procuring attested copies of the court order through his advocate Lalit Garg, Bhardwaj said on Monday that in their poll manifesto in Karnataka, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (spelt as “Masllikarjun” in the petition) issued defamatory statements against the Bajrang Dal without any evidence.

“In para number 10 of the election manifesto, Kharge issued a defamatory statement against the Bajrang Dal, a unit of the Hindu Suraksha Parishad, by declaring to ban the outfit and comparing it with outlawed terrorist organisations,” Bhardwaj alleged in his petition filed in a court.