Sangrur DC to aid of 22-yr-old youth tied to cot for 15 days

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, April 5

Acting promptly on a phone call, Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal today came to the rescue of a 22-year-old Sunam youth tied to a cot at his house for the past 15 days. The youth is suffering from a psychiatric disorder.

Due to financial problems, the family couldn’t get him treated properly. The DC has promised free treatment and a job

The Deputy Commissioner has promised free treatment for the youth and assistance in getting him a job.

The family members said he was hooked on drugs and developed a psychiatric disorder after kicking the habit. Due to financial problems, the family could not get him treated properly.

“We had tied him up with chains as he used to turn violent. After he shunned drugs, we did not have enough money for his treatment,” said youth’s mother.

After an area resident called up the Sangrur Deputy Commissioner this morning highlighting the youth’s plight, Jorwal directed Sunam Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jaspreet Singh to initiate appropriate action.

The SDM along with a police team and doctors visited the 22-year-old youth’s house within 40 minutes. “He had been suffering from a psychiatric disorder and the family had tied him up with chains. We counselled him and took him into confidence before opening his chains. He responded well. We have got him admitted to the Sangrur Civil Hospital, where he will be treated free of cost,” said the Sub-divisional Magistrate.

Jorwal said apart from free treatment, he would help the youth get a job at a local industrial unit as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed all Deputy Commissioners to help de-addicted youngsters in getting jobs.

“The family has told officers he worked as a combine and farm equipment painter. I have spoken to doctors and they say he has been responding well to treatment. I have also spoken to some local industrialists and will try to get him employed after treatment,” said the Deputy Commissioner.