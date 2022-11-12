Sangrur dengue patients prefer private clinics over govt hospitals

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, November 11

Despite tall claims of the Health Department of making adequate arrangements for treatment of dengue patients at government hospitals in Sangrur district, most of those affected prefer private clinics.

They refer to pvt institutions at last min Doctors at govt hospitals refer patients to private medical institutes at the last minute. My mother had contracted Covid and I lost her. I do not want to lose my father now. Pavitar Singh, resident

Jagmale Singh, an attendant, said, “Since our past experience at the Sangrur Civil Hospital was not good, we preferred to visit a doctor doing private practice. Even he failed to treat our patient. Thus, we opted for homeopathic medicine.”

During a visit to clinics, some patients said though private doctors were charging more, they still preferred their services.

Pavitar Singh, a local, said, “Doctors at government hospitals refer patients to private institutes at the last minute. My mother contracted Covid-19 and I lost her. Now, I do not want to lose my father. So, I have brought him directly here instead of the government hospital.”

Though number of dengue patients seems high, but official record shows that from January 2022 onwards, 256 patients visited government hospitals in the district and seven patients were admitted to the civil hospital, where the authorities have reserved 20 beds for patients.

A total of 44 beds have been reserved for dengue patients across the district at government hospitals.

The Health Department has detected larvae at 482 locations in the district and has issued 118 challans to residents.

Sangrur Civil Surgeon Dr Parminder Kaur said, “We have made all the required arrangements and have also formed rapid response teams. If anyone is facing any problem, he should approach our senior officers.”

#dengue #Sangrur