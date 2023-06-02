Sangrur: ‘Encroachers’ attack cops

Our Correspondent

Sangrur: Some residents of Tibbi Ravidaspura of Sunam allegedly attacked a police party, which had gone to prevent illegal construction on the land of the Wakf Board. SHO Deepinderpal Jeji said as per Bahar Ahemad, estate officer of the board, some persons were constructing illegal building on the land. “But when we reached there, they attacked us.” tns

77-kg poppy husk seized

Abohar: The police seized 77-kg poppy husk from a truck that was returning to Sangrur from Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. Driver Ranjit Singh and cleaner Baldev Singh, both residents of Sangrur, have been arrested under the NDPS Act. OC

18-year-old girl dies

Abohar: An 18-year-old girl, Muskan, a resident of Kandhwala Amarkot village here, died on the spot when the car she was travelling in hit a tree near the Nagrana toll barrier Wednesday. The police said her uncle Ajay Potalia lost control of the vehicle in an attempt to prevent collision with a stray bull that suddenly entered the road.