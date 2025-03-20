DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Sangrur ex-MP flays razing of peddlers’ houses

Sangrur ex-MP flays razing of peddlers’ houses

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann has condemned the bulldozing of drug traffickers' houses under an anti-narcotics campaign by the state government. It was in defiance of the Supreme Court judgments, he said. He said his party would...
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 06:26 AM Mar 20, 2025 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann
Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann has condemned the bulldozing of drug traffickers’ houses under an anti-narcotics campaign by the state government. It was in defiance of the Supreme Court judgments, he said.

He said his party would start a public campaign against “inhuman” behaviour of the police. Mann said there were strict laws to tackle crime in the country. Strong legal action should be taken against anyone indulging in drug smuggling, but the manner in which the houses of drug traffickers were being demolished under the guise of illegal possession was in defiance of the SC orders. As per the Supreme Court orders, action should be taken only as per rules, but cops were destroying people’s houses without any legal action, he said.

On alleged mistreatment of Sikhs in Himachal, he said it was deplorable and the Punjab Government should talk to the HP Government on the issue.

